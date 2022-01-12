Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 14:38

Plastic cup promotion: Shoppers can buy beer or hoover with credit note from Cork shop

Posting on social media, the shop team said if a customer buys 24 plastic glasses for €30 they receive a €47.34 credit note absolutely free.
Plastic cup promotion: Shoppers can buy beer or hoover with credit note from Cork shop

Sam's Gala, Dunmanway, have a unique deal on offer instore at the moment.

Roisin Burke

A county Cork store is offering a unique deal that has to be seen to be believed.

Sam’s Gala in Dunmanway is running a promotion on plastic cups.

Sam's Gala, Dunmanway, have a unique deal on offer instore at the moment.
Sam's Gala, Dunmanway, have a unique deal on offer instore at the moment.

Posting on social media, the shop team said if a customer buys 24 plastic glasses for €30 they receive a €47.34 credit note absolutely free.

Shoppers are also advised to see instore for terms and conditions.

While the plastic cups are priced at €30, a number of items in the store are priced at exactly €47.34, including a vacuum cleaner and slabs of beer, such as Bulmers, Budweiser and Carlsberg.

While the plastic cups are priced at €30, a number of items in the store are priced at exactly €47.34, including a vacuum cleaner and slabs of beer, such as Bulmers, Budweiser and Carlsberg.
While the plastic cups are priced at €30, a number of items in the store are priced at exactly €47.34, including a vacuum cleaner and slabs of beer, such as Bulmers, Budweiser and Carlsberg.

Is this the best deal you will see in a store this week? Probably.

Is this the best deal you will see in a store this week? Probably.
Is this the best deal you will see in a store this week? Probably.

Previously the Cork retailer made headlines for its criticism of the Government’s new minimum unit pricing on alcohol, which came into effect last week.

Minimum unit pricing has set a floor price beneath which alcohol cannot legally be sold and will target products that are cheap relative to their strength.

The minimum price is determined by and is directly proportionate to the amount of pure alcohol in the drink.

Read More

Cork retailer slams minimum unit pricing for alcohol as beer slab prices soar

More in this section

Law and justice concept Man accused of burglary of Cork city centre pub
MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme works begin in Cork city centre MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme works begin in Cork city centre
Cork colleges to host on-campus work, with limitations Cork colleges to host on-campus work, with limitations
cork business
<p>Nphet has recommended that people who are deemed close contacts but have received a booster vaccination and have no symptoms should no longer have to isolate for five days.</p>

Close contact rules to be relaxed in coming days

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more