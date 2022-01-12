Plastic cup promotion: Shoppers can buy beer or hoover with credit note from Cork shop

A county Cork store is offering a unique deal that has to be seen to be believed.

Sam’s Gala in Dunmanway is running a promotion on plastic cups.

Sam's Gala, Dunmanway, have a unique deal on offer instore at the moment.

Posting on social media, the shop team said if a customer buys 24 plastic glasses for €30 they receive a €47.34 credit note absolutely free.

Shoppers are also advised to see instore for terms and conditions.

While the plastic cups are priced at €30, a number of items in the store are priced at exactly €47.34, including a vacuum cleaner and slabs of beer, such as Bulmers, Budweiser and Carlsberg.

Is this the best deal you will see in a store this week? Probably.

Previously the Cork retailer made headlines for its criticism of the Government’s new minimum unit pricing on alcohol, which came into effect last week.

Minimum unit pricing has set a floor price beneath which alcohol cannot legally be sold and will target products that are cheap relative to their strength.

The minimum price is determined by and is directly proportionate to the amount of pure alcohol in the drink.