Close contact rules to be relaxed in coming days

The Cabinet met this morning to discuss the proposed changes.
Nphet has recommended that people who are deemed close contacts but have received a booster vaccination and have no symptoms should no longer have to isolate for five days.

Cate McCurry

The Government has signed off on plans to relax the rules for close contacts of Covid cases, the Health Minister has confirmed.

The Cabinet met on Wednesday morning to discuss the proposed changes.

"We got Government agreement. There is a lot of support for the changes to the isolation rules," Stephen Donnelly said.

"I think it's going to make a big difference to people. What we have agreed (takes effect) from midnight tomorrow.

"From midnight Thursday they will be in place. It will really ease the burden on people right across the country.

"It's one of the things the public health team considered is if we are relaxing the rules, there is a chance of more spread, however I think that has been more balanced against the fact the country is doing so well in terms of dealing with Omicron.

"The booster campaign has been pivotal in making sure that the critical care numbers stay down."

