Grab your buddy: New team adventure race coming to Kinsale

Orienteering, trekking, trail running, biking/mountain biking, kayaking along with a few other surprises along the way are all promised as part of a new team adventure race in Kinsale this spring.

Adventure Racing Ireland (ARI) has committed to a series of four team-based adventure races in 2022 with the first one kicking off in Kinsale, Co Cork on March 5.

Teams of two can participate in either the Sprint or Endurance challenge.

Kinsale AR team adventure racing brothers, Jimmy and John Nyhan, are the race directors of the Kinsale adventure race and have several years of rugged adventure racing under their belts.

With their knowledge of the area and their experience, they’ve planned both courses to ensure enjoyment and challenge for all participants while showcasing the best scenery of the historic Kinsale area where the river Bandon meets the Celtic Sea.

The race is set to start in Kinsale Town Park where all the teams will receive maps and checkpoint coordinates so they can plot their course.

According to ARI, for beginners and solo adventure racers who want a taste of what team adventure racing is like, the Sprint course is an excellent option.

Navigation for the Sprint course is simplified with an easy-to-follow map that will have a pre-marked route and there is plenty of support available for newcomers.

To facilitate newcomers to team adventure racing, the Sprint course is flexible for all types of bikes: road, MTB, hybrid, etc. The duration of the Sprint course is approximately 3-4 hours.

Experienced adventure racers can take part in the Endurance course which requires the team to be skilled with the ability to navigate as they must mark up their own route on the map. Mountain bikes are required for this challenge as there are off-road sections. The duration of the Endurance course is expected to take 6-8 hours.

Teams must meet mandatory checkpoints in a specific order and can also collect bonus points within a designated time frame. When the race deadline has expired, time penalties deduct points. Therefore, a time management strategy is key to successfully completing the race.

The objectives of ARI’s team adventure races are to encourage more athletes from around the country to learn about adventure racing, to learn navigation, and to foster participation nationally and abroad.

For full details, see ARI's website.