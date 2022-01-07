Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 10:33

'I'm loud and proud about botox': Online abuse surrounding cosmetic surgery called out

David believes that people are hesitant to admit to cosmetic procedures because of the judgment they face.
'I'm loud and proud about botox': Online abuse surrounding cosmetic surgery called out

David Babington, who owns the Ugly Duckling hair salon in Doneraile and has more than 13,000 followers on his Material Boy Instagram page, has been shocked by messages from people criticising his transparency around the cosmetic procedures he had. Picture: Eddie Hennessy

Sarah Horgan

A CORK hair salon owner and social media influencer is calling out trolls for shaming cosmetic surgery patients after enduring serious online abuse that included accusations of body dysmorphia.

David Babington, who owns the Ugly Duckling hair salon in Doneraile and has more than 13,000 followers on his Material Boy Instagram page, said he has been shocked by messages from people criticising his transparency around the cosmetic procedures he underwent.

The messages, he confessed, have been quite abusive. Rather than hit back, the entrepreneur and influencer opted to block them from his page and rise above the bullying.

Over the past 10 years, the Cork man has been open about having everything from lip and cheek fillers to non-surgical rhinoplasty.

“When I was younger I fell down the stairs,” he said when explaining his reasons behind non-surgical rhinoplasty.

“I got six months out of it as these things do wear off. I started getting cosmetic procedures done 10 years ago. It was a year before my wedding which I wanted to look really good for.”

David believes that people are hesitant to admit to cosmetic procedures because of the judgment they face.

“I have been called a freak and accused of body dysmorphia,” he said. “I’ve been told that there must be something lacking in me that I need to inject all these things into my face. This has only ever happened online. To my face, people are always complimentary. 

"When you’re putting yourself out there certain people feel they have the right to bash you. It comes with the territory. However, I’m still seeing a lot of shame attached to cosmetic surgery. 

"I’ve had clients whose eyebrows have remained perfectly still as they told me that they never had any work done. A huge percentage of my clients have got it done but those that do nearly whisper it because they don’t want anyone knowing. It’s still very much a secret among women in Cork.”

The salon owner advised people to carry out their research ahead of any planned treatment.

Recalling one experience he said: “I had this thing called a vampire facial done that involves drawing blood from your arm, separating platelets and transferring them to your face. I saw Kim Kardashian had got it done so I decided to try it out. However, nothing could have prepared me for how traumatic it was going to be.”

Nonetheless, David has no regrets about his other cosmetic procedures.

“Other people lower their voice when they talk about botox but I’m loud and proud. I don’t see any shame in it. People get their roots done when they need to have a top-up and I don’t see this as any different.”

Read More

North Main Street centre now vaccinating children

More in this section

Man charged in connection with alleged assault on woman and man in North Cork on Christmas Day Man charged in connection with alleged assault on woman and man in North Cork on Christmas Day
Cork's beloved Billa remembered at Opera House  Cork's beloved Billa remembered at Opera House 
Cork traders operating in 'survival mode' with up to 20% of staff out sick Cork traders operating in 'survival mode' with up to 20% of staff out sick
cork peoplecork health
<p>General secretary Michael Gillespie said: “School communities are returning to unprecedentedly challenging environments around the country today." File photo. </p>

New data shows hundreds of Covid-19 outbreaks linked to school staff and children 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more