Vaccinated passengers will no longer need negative pcr to enter Ireland

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 13:41

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, speaking following the Cabinet meeting, said the rule was no longer needed given the fact that the Omicron variant was now dominant in Ireland.
Dominic McGrath

Ireland is set to remove the requirement for vaccinated passengers to show a negative Covid-19 test before entering the country.

At a meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday, the Government decided to revise travel rules for entry into Ireland.

He said it was not "necessary because Omicron now constitutes 96% of all cases in the country".

It is not yet clear when the change will be introduced but it is expected to be made in the coming days.

Unvaccinated travellers will still need to show a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival.

