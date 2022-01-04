Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 17:40

Cork restaurant closes 'until further notice' amid Covid spike

The restaurant is the latest to close this January in light of Covid related issues.
Cork restaurant closes 'until further notice' amid Covid spike

The restaurant is the latest to close this January in light of Covid related issues.

Roisin Burke

Thompsons Restaurant & Microbrewery on MacCurtain Street has shut its doors until further notice.

Thompsons was opened in 2019 in the exact premises used by the Cork's historic Thompsons Bakery. The restaurant preserved many artefacts from the famous bakery including the original bakery steel tiled floor that has witnessed all the action from the day the bakery was opened in 1826.

Thompsons was opened in 2019 in the exact premises used by the Cork's historic Thompsons Bakery.
Thompsons was opened in 2019 in the exact premises used by the Cork's historic Thompsons Bakery.

The restaurant is the latest to close this January in light of Covid related issues.

Tom Barrys on Barrack Street, The Glass Curtain on MacCurtain Street, Blairs Inn in Blarney and Roberts Cove Inn Gastro Bar to name a few have all shut their doors in recent days.

Read More

Covid spike closes more Cork businesses

Posting on Social Media the establishment’s management team cited staff shortages and the Covid spike as reasons.

“Dear customers, We have come to the difficult decision to close our premises until further notice due to the current covid climate.

We have had a number of staff members who are close contacts of other cases.

The safety of our staff and customers is of utmost importance to us and for this reason, we have decided to close.

Reservations will be contacted by phone or email. We will keep you updated on the ongoing situation as to when we plan on reopening.

Thank you for your understanding and patience, Thompson’s Team”

 

More in this section

‘They’re my heroes’: Woman who suffered fall in Blarney Castle pays tribute to those involved in her rescue ‘They’re my heroes’: Woman who suffered fall in Blarney Castle pays tribute to those involved in her rescue
School stock Children’s Ombudsman: Schools should stay open despite surging Covid cases
'Days of committing burglary behind him': Burglar broke his back jumping from window of Cork house 'Days of committing burglary behind him': Burglar broke his back jumping from window of Cork house
#covid-19coronaviruscork businesscork
Coronavirus

Education Department confirms that schools will reopen Thursday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more