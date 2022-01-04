Cork restaurant closes 'until further notice' amid Covid spike

Thompsons Restaurant & Microbrewery on MacCurtain Street has shut its doors until further notice.

Thompsons was opened in 2019 in the exact premises used by the Cork's historic Thompsons Bakery. The restaurant preserved many artefacts from the famous bakery including the original bakery steel tiled floor that has witnessed all the action from the day the bakery was opened in 1826.

The restaurant is the latest to close this January in light of Covid related issues.

Tom Barrys on Barrack Street, The Glass Curtain on MacCurtain Street, Blairs Inn in Blarney and Roberts Cove Inn Gastro Bar to name a few have all shut their doors in recent days.

Posting on Social Media the establishment’s management team cited staff shortages and the Covid spike as reasons.

“Dear customers, We have come to the difficult decision to close our premises until further notice due to the current covid climate.

We have had a number of staff members who are close contacts of other cases.

The safety of our staff and customers is of utmost importance to us and for this reason, we have decided to close.

Reservations will be contacted by phone or email. We will keep you updated on the ongoing situation as to when we plan on reopening.

Thank you for your understanding and patience, Thompson’s Team”