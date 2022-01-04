Cork restaurant closes 'until further notice' amid Covid spike

Thompsons Restaurant & Microbrewery on MacCurtain Street has shut its doors until further notice.
Thompsons was opened in 2019 in the exact premises used by the Cork's historic Thompsons Bakery. The restaurant preserved many artefacts from the famous bakery including the original bakery steel tiled floor that has witnessed all the action from the day the bakery was opened in 1826.
The restaurant is the latest to close this January in light of Covid related issues.
Tom Barrys on Barrack Street, The Glass Curtain on MacCurtain Street, Blairs Inn in Blarney and Roberts Cove Inn Gastro Bar to name a few have all shut their doors in recent days.
Posting on Social Media the establishment’s management team cited staff shortages and the Covid spike as reasons.