Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 19:51

'A tiny gesture that could have a big impact': Cork public asked to leave their Christmas lights up through January

A campaign to keep Christmas lights on during the month of January, supported by the Labour Party in Cork, gained substantial momentum last year. 
'A tiny gesture that could have a big impact': Cork public asked to leave their Christmas lights up through January

The people of Cork have been asked to leave their Christmas lights up through the month of January in a bid to maintain community light as people struggle with the dark mornings and evenings. Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger

Amy Nolan

The people of Cork have been asked to leave their Christmas lights up through the month of January in a bid to maintain community light as people struggle with the dark mornings and evenings.

A campaign to keep Christmas lights on during the month of January, supported by the Labour Party in Cork, gained substantial momentum last year. 

In a joint statement, Cork City Labour Party Cllr John Maher and Local Area Rep Peter Horgan have renewed their appeal asking those who are in a position to do so to leave their Christmas lights up a little longer. 

"Typically as we come to the first week in January, there is a rush to take down lights and Christmas trees as the post-festive season purge begins. 

"Walking in the evening is perhaps only possible for a large number of people. 

"Those houses with Christmas lights up on their houses, in their gardens, should consider leaving them up a little longer this year again. 

"No one is going to think that it’s bad luck or a weird decision. 

"In fact, it may be the catalyst to get someone up from the couch to take that walk - to see the neighbour's lights," they said. 

"It’s a tiny gesture that could have a big impact, as roving isolation rotas take hold. 

"If community light projects can be given a reprieve by electricity providers in January to maintain their community lights, that would go a long way."

Read More

Covid spike closes more Cork businesses

More in this section

Cork retailer slams minimum unit pricing for alcohol as beer slab prices soar Cork retailer slams minimum unit pricing for alcohol as beer slab prices soar
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 31, 2021 Taoiseach and other coalition leaders to meet on Tuesday to discuss Covid-19 threat
Mercy Hospital urging non-emergency patients to avail of other services as ED demand increases Mercy Hospital urging non-emergency patients to avail of other services as ED demand increases
cork peoplecork christmas
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020

School reopening delay would be 'harmful' to some children, claims Cork GP

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more