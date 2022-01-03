'A tiny gesture that could have a big impact': Cork public asked to leave their Christmas lights up through January

The people of Cork have been asked to leave their Christmas lights up through the month of January in a bid to maintain community light as people struggle with the dark mornings and evenings.

A campaign to keep Christmas lights on during the month of January, supported by the Labour Party in Cork, gained substantial momentum last year.

In a joint statement, Cork City Labour Party Cllr John Maher and Local Area Rep Peter Horgan have renewed their appeal asking those who are in a position to do so to leave their Christmas lights up a little longer.

"Typically as we come to the first week in January, there is a rush to take down lights and Christmas trees as the post-festive season purge begins.

"Walking in the evening is perhaps only possible for a large number of people.

"Those houses with Christmas lights up on their houses, in their gardens, should consider leaving them up a little longer this year again.

"No one is going to think that it’s bad luck or a weird decision.

"In fact, it may be the catalyst to get someone up from the couch to take that walk - to see the neighbour's lights," they said.

"It’s a tiny gesture that could have a big impact, as roving isolation rotas take hold.

"If community light projects can be given a reprieve by electricity providers in January to maintain their community lights, that would go a long way."