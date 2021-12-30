Cork mum’s joy as Tara, 10, gets the Covid vaccine

Eithne Hayes, from Rochestown, explained that her 10-year-old daughter Tara suffers from Down syndrome-associated arthritis (DA).
The condition has been described as an aggressive, erosive, inflammatory arthritis affecting one in 50 children with Down syndrome. The medication Tara is required to take for her condition suppresses the immune system, making the risk of contracting Covid-19 even more frightening for the family.
This isn’t the first health complication suffered by Tara, who underwent open-heart surgery for mitral valve regurgitation in 2019. The condition resulted in blood flowing back to her heart due to complications related to the mitral valve.
Eithne said the family have had to sacrifice a lot to keep each other safe. Now, the day they have been waiting for has finally arrived.
“There is so much anti-vaccination talk, especially when it comes to children,” Eithne said. “However, people are forgetting about the children like Tara who really need it. There are parents out there who really want this. We know this won’t prevent Tara from getting Covid. However, the vaccination offers us peace of mind that it will be a milder dose if she does get it. This will give her a chance of fighting it without hospitalisation.”
Eithne and her husband have had to restrict their movements significantly since the recent rise in cases.