Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 20:30

Call for clarity after ‘chaos’ at Cork Covid test centre

One attendee who had an appointment for 11am on Wednesday, told The Echo that he had stood outdoors in the queue “behind at least 100 people” for over an hour
Call for clarity after ‘chaos’ at Cork Covid test centre

The Sinn Féin TD’s comments came after multiple reports of lengthy queues in the open air, with patients who had appointments for PCR tests facing queues of up to three hours alongside walk-in patients

Donal O’Keeffe

Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has called for clarity and increased capacity from the HSE after reports of “chaos” at a Covid-19 testing centre in the Cork Airport Business Park.

The Sinn Féin TD’s comments came after multiple reports of lengthy queues in the open air, with patients who had appointments for PCR tests facing queues of up to three hours alongside walk-in patients.

“The situation is the Cork Airport testing centre seems to be just absolute chaos, and while we all understand that the system is under pressure, that’s no excuse for the confusion that exists, with people who have appointments discovering it’s effectively a walk-in centre and being forced to wait outside for hours,” Deputy Ó Laoghaire said.

“I appreciate we need more capacity, and that’s the solution here, but in the meantime we need to streamline the system because it’s really not fair on people who may be waiting days for a test and then to come here to face utter confusion.” 

Luke McGrath, who had an appointment for 11am on Wednesday, told The Echo that he had stood outdoors in the queue “behind at least 100 people” for over an hour, before leaving and returning at 3pm.

“I went back in the hope the queues would have died down, but I could see they were worse.

“I spoke with the security guard, who said I would be waiting two to three hours, as they were still dealing with the so-called appointments from 10am to 11am,” he said.

Mr McGrath said he was going to attempt to apply for another test at another centre.

The Cork Airport test centre is run on behalf of the HSE by the private company RocDoc, which announced last week that it would be opening a walk-in test centre at the airport.

A HSE spokesperson told The Echo: "All public testing on site at Cork Airport Business park (operated on our behalf by RocDoc) is by appointment only.

"Private testing may operate differently therefore you may need to check this with a representative from RocDoc to confirm."

The Echocontacted RocDoc for comment and was told to contact the HSE.

The HSE spokesperson also told The Echo: “We acknowledge delays earlier this week at the testing facility at Cork Airport providing testing on behalf of the HSE and we apologise for delays experienced by people.

“We have seen unprecedented demand for testing and additional staff are now in place to address this issue.” The HSE had not responded last night to a subsequent request to clarify the phrase “earlier this week”, when the most recent reports of delays related to tests on Wednesday evening.

More in this section

Cork airport advise passengers to arrive early for flights in coming days Cork airport advise passengers to arrive early for flights in coming days
Woman taken to hospital following fall in Blarney Castle Woman taken to hospital following fall in Blarney Castle
Covid booster being offered to those aged 30 and over at Cork City Hall this week Covid booster being offered to those aged 30 and over at Cork City Hall this week
#covid-19coronavirus
Department of Health confirms new daily record of Covid-19 cases

Department of Health confirms new daily record of Covid-19 cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more