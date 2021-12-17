Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 15:00

€4.2m for UCC patient cancer research group

UCC Cancer Trials Group has been awarded €2.37m by the Health Research Board (HRB) to fund the collaborative five-year project.
€4.2m for UCC patient cancer research group

Health Research Board awards €2.37M to University College Cork for patient-focused cancer cluster research. The five-year cancer research project at the UCC aims to afford greater clinical trial access. Photographed at the announcement were: Head of College of Medicine and Health, Professor Helen Whelton, Professor Roisin M. Connolly, Professor Gerald O'Sullivan Chair in Cancer Research, UCC President, Professor John O’Halloran and CEO South/Southwest Hospital Group Gerry O’Dwyer. Photo: Tomas Tyner, UCC.

Amy Nolan

CANCER patients in the south and southwest of Ireland may benefit from greater access to clinical trials as part of a multimillion-euro project announced by the College of Medicine and Health at University College Cork (UCC) and Cancer Research @UCC.

UCC Cancer Trials Group has been awarded €2.37m by the Health Research Board (HRB) to fund the collaborative five-year project, which will bring together cancer specialists and research staff from across the south of Ireland.

This commitment has been met with contributions from UCC, Cork University Hospital, the South/Southwest Hospital Group, and industry and charity partners to bring the total funding for the UCC Cancer Trials Group, a HRB partnership supporting cancer clinical trials, to €4.2m. 

The new cancer trials group will be co-led by Professor Roisin Connolly, the Professor Gerald O’Sullivan Chair in cancer research, and Professor Joseph Eustace, director of the Clinical Research Facility UCC, alongside site leads and principal investigators from oncology clinical trials units at Cork University Hospital (CUH), the Bons Secours Cork, and University Hospital Waterford (UHW). 

The project will include outreach to other regional hospitals in the South/Southwest Hospital Group caring for patients with cancer.

These teams will work alongside experts in patient-focused research from the HRB CRF-C and supported by UCC in its role as university partner for the region’s hospitals.

UCC president, Professor John O’Halloran, congratulated all involved.

“Today’s announcement and the funding provided by the HRB is a ringing endorsement of the work we do here at UCC, and I wish to congratulate Prof Connolly and all involved in this important initiative,” he said.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the South/Southwest Hospital Group, Gerry O’Dwyer, said the announcement “marks a positive step forward for healthcare in the region”.

“This project will benefit cancer patients across our region by providing increased access to clinical trials, and a wider variety of different treatment options. The South/South West Hospital Group looks forward to continuing to work with UCC and the specialist research team it is assembling,” he said.

Read More

'We hope he’ll be ringing the end-of-treatment bell next September,' say parents of Cork boy with lukaemia

More in this section

'Your verdicts must be unanimous': Jury deliberations commence in Cork murder trial 'This was a tragic death that Paul had and he didn’t deserve it': Life sentences handed down in Cork murder trial
Alcohol Drinking - Stock 'It won't make any difference': Cork pub owner questions possible 5pm curfew for hospitality
'We hope he’ll be ringing the end-of-treatment bell next September,' say parents of Cork boy with lukaemia 'We hope he’ll be ringing the end-of-treatment bell next September,' say parents of Cork boy with lukaemia
Lidl welcomes green light for new Cork store

Lidl welcomes green light for new Cork store

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more