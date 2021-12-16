Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 09:18

Mental health facility closure ‘unacceptable’, says Cork TD

He said he was “not at all satisfied by almost anything” he had heard at the meeting
Mental health facility closure ‘unacceptable’, says Cork TD

The Owenacurra Centre in Midleton.

Roisin Burke

A CORK TD described the closure of East Cork’s only residential mental health facility as “unacceptable” in an Oireachtas committee meeting held to discuss the planned closure of Owenacurra Centre this week.

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said he was “not at all satisfied by almost anything” he had heard at the meeting.

Mr O’Connor said the HSE was going to “strip” his area and constituency of its existing residential mental health care services.

Green Party Councillor Liam Quaide said the meeting on the Owenacurra Centre highlighted that the arguments to close the facility did not add up. Mr Quaide said Owenacurra Centre was neglected for some time before the decision to close.

“What is happening here is a dereliction of a duty of care for our most vulnerable service-users dressed up as concern for their safety.”

Michael Fitzgerald, Chief Officer Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said there are currently 15 people residing at the centre.

At the meeting, he reiterated the HSE’s stance on the “difficult decision taken in June” to begin the process of ceasing services at Owenacurra Centre.

“Initially, the plan was to refurbish the centre but as we moved to the more detailed planning stage serious concerns emerged that any level of such refurbishment would not bring the building to the standard required.”

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said he was “not at all satisfied by almost anything” he had heard at the meeting
Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said he was “not at all satisfied by almost anything” he had heard at the meeting

A HSE spokesperson previously said while the residential centre will close, they wish to continue using the site for supported living for people with mental health difficulties.

“The existing building on the site is still in place, and it is still home to residents. Our priority, for now, is to find the best possible alternative placements for residents. Our aim for the site is that is used for community-based supported-living, with supports in place on-site to allow people with mental health difficulties to live in the community.

“We should point out that East Cork currently benefits from a seven-day service from our community-based home-based treatment team. Wherever possible, it is our aim to assist anyone with mental health difficulties to live at home, in their communities.

“Supported housing with seven-day support available will facilitate this in the Midleton area. This model has been very successful elsewhere, and we will progress discussions with the local authority and other bodies as soon as possible.”

Read More

Call to resume motorbike paramedic service in Cork

More in this section

Eight new acts to join Bastille and Fatboy Slim on stage in Cork next year Eight new acts to join Bastille and Fatboy Slim on stage in Cork next year
Boil water notice lifted for thousands of Cork residents Boil water notice lifted for thousands of Cork residents
'Your verdicts must be unanimous': Jury deliberations commence in Cork murder trial Deliberations to continue in Cork murder trial tomorrow
#mental healthmental health
An Post Christmas cut off dates approach

An Post Christmas cut off dates approach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more