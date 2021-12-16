'I’m sure this isn’t the final chapter in the story': Mixed reaction to approval of plans for redevelopment of Cork hotel site

The news has been met with mixed reaction, with a local representative saying he believed locals would have preferred to have the hotel restored to its former glory.
Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings Ltd had sought approval for a mixed-use development on the site of the former Blarney Park Hotel, on St Ann’s Road, Monacnapa, Blarney.
City Hall refused permission for the development on a number of grounds, but that decision was appealed. The development, with a gross floor area of 16,781sq m, includes an 80-bedroom hotel, a licensed supermarket, a two-storey cafe and a two-storey office building, as well as a commercial building with a restaurant, two shops, and a personal services unit. There are also plans for 70 residential units in 11 buildings and two neighbourhood play areas.