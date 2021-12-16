'We are feeling so lucky and grateful to be here': Cork singer takes first independent steps months after terrifying car crash

A CORK singer who wrapped filming on a musical game show just days before she was involved in a terrifying car crash has taken her first independent steps since the ordeal.

Caroline Bailey was among eight singers battling it out to secure €25,000 and the title of Last Singer Standing.

She revealed how those involved with the programme supported her after she and her daughter Ellie narrowly escaped with their lives after the serious accident last September.

The crash occurred just four days after she came second on the show that involved celebrity names such as former popstar Samantha Mumba, NSYNC member, Joey Fatone and Girls Aloud singer, Nadine Coyle.

Caroline, from Castlemartyr, endured a long stay in hospital after breaking her neck as well as her pelvis in three places, in a traumatic car incident in Castlelyons.

Caroline Bailey appearing on Last Singer Standing

The singer, who forms one-half of popular Cork band Sparkle with her fianceé Jen, credits her daughter Ellie for keeping them both calm so they could escape from the vehicle safely. Luckily, the nine-year-old came out unscathed and celebrated her communion the following week.

Caroline said the car had flipped three times until finally coming to a standstill and leaving them in mid-air.

She said that watching the show-which was presented by Westlife star Nicky Byrne- during her recovery was what kept the family going.

The singer is currently celebrating small victories too.

In the last few days, Caroline managed to take her first steps without crutches with a shopping trip around Mahon Point.

She reiterated her gratitude to the nurses and doctors who took care of her and added that she hopes they can see how well she is doing.

“I had to sign a non-disclosure agreement so I wasn’t able to tell them about the show,” she said.

It will be an emotional Christmas Day for the trio as they look forward to the future after a difficult year.

“I still have my neck brace but last Friday I was able to get around for the first time without crutches or a wheelchair. I walked around Mahon Point and even though I had to take breaks every so often I still did it. Ellie has been watching the show the whole time.

“She was weak and couldn’t believe it was her mum on the television. I’m still limited in what I can do but we’re really looking forward to Christmas. It wouldn’t matter what we did for Christmas this year because we are just feeling so lucky and grateful to even be here. Home is the only place we really want to be this Christmas.”