Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 09:12

New home for donkey found abandoned in Cork city estate

Combined efforts by An Garda Síochána, the Donkey Sanctuary, and My Lovely Horse have now secured a new home for seven-month-old Shane Síochána just weeks after his rescue
Cllr Tony Fitzgerald pictured with Ciara O'Kelly, Donkey Welfare Advisor Donkey Sanctuary Ireland Cork Kerry region and volunteer Jeanette O'Connell and 'Shane' at the My Lovely Horse Rescue Centre at Balywilliam, Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Sarah Horgan

A DONKEY who was found abandoned and tied to a tree in a Cork estate has been rehomed just in time for Christmas.

A concerned member of the public initially contacted the Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll and gardaí after finding the abandoned donkey.

A safe place was found for the donkey until a permanent home was secured.

He was later named Shane after the garda who helped to rehome him.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald thanked the resident who raised the alarm as well as An Garda Síochána, My Lovely Horse, and the Donkey Sanctuary for their assistance.

“I understand that Shane was very lonely and the Donkey Sanctuary welfare advisor worked with My Lovely Horse to find a companion for Shane, named Nicholas,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

Cllr Tony Fitzgerald pictured with rescued donkey 'Shane' at the My Lovely Horse Rescue Centre at Balywilliam, Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy
He said there is a lot of concern about animal welfare and urged people only to adopt animals if they are committed to looking after them.

“The message must go out not to buy animals for children when you cannot look after them and that there is a combined partnership with the public, local authorities, An Garda Síochána, and voluntary animal welfare groups to address this issue.

“If you own animals and do not look after them, then you will be prosecuted.

“I am delighted a new home has been found for Shane and I know he will have a much better Christmas and future ahead of him.”

