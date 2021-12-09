Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

Cork ARC assures it will continue to provide services as Covid numbers rise

Catriona O'Mahony, General Manager and Professor Seamus O'Reilly, Co-Chairperson of Cork ARC Cancer Support House. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Breda Graham

WITH Covid numbers high and some restrictions in place, Cork ARC has assured cancer patients and their loved ones that it will continue to provide its services.

Supports and services are available both face-to-face at the Cork and Bantry centres, online, and over the phone. Those who would like to access services remotely are asked to get in touch.

The December programme of services includes one-to-one support including stress management, counselling, and assistance Social Welfare benefits and entitlements.

Also on offer are programmes aimed at improving health, exercise, and wellbeing, including yoga, t’ai chi, and an introduction to mindfulness, the mindfulness-based stress reduction programme for those living with metastatic cancer, and the cancer survive and thrive programme.

In-house, phone and online appointments can be made for the centre’s breast cancer support. Online supports include open relaxation and meditation, an unwind in the evening class and an hour of calm class.

There are online myeloma information and monthly support meetings, information and education webinars about diet in cancer, managing hormonal therapies after a breast cancer diagnosis and understanding prostate cancer, as well as coping with grief at the Christmas workshop on December 6.

Cork ARC is also offering patients who require a wig service in West Cork an opportunity to book an appointment with Amare Wigs at Cork ARC Bantry.

To make an appointment, or to find out more about the Cork ARC Cancer Support House on Sarsfield Road, email: info@corkcancersupport.ie or call 021- 4276688.

To make an appointment for Cork ARC Bantry, email: westcork@corkcancersupport.ie or call 027-53891 or 083-1988580.

Charity to support local play therapy services in memory of Cork child

