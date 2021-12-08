Plans lodged to develop fitness studios in Cork town

A PLANNING application to develop fitness studios at Castlewest Shopping Centre in Ballincollig has been lodged with Cork City Council.

The application, lodged by Int Inv (I) Gp Limited, seeks permission for the change of use of a ground floor retail unit and first floor office unit, unit 25 and unit 25A, at the shopping centre to create fitness studios.

Permission is also being sought for new shopfront signage.

In documentation submitted with the application, it states that it is intended that the premises will be operated by MiFitness for “appointment only fitness classes”.

The premises would operate seven days a week, with classes throughout the day.

The proposed opening hours are from 6:30am to 10pm Monday to Friday, from 7am to 4pm on Saturdays and from 10am to 2pm on Sundays.

In the documentation it states that parking is “plentiful in the Ballincollig area” with both on-street parking and nearby shopping centre parking available.

“The small numbers entering the premises at the specific times indicated should create no parking issue or nuisance in the Ballincollig Main Street area,” the document continues.

It is also argued that construction waste for the change of use would be low due to the existing premises being already suitable in layout for the proposed use.

No ‘heavy’ construction works would be required.

“There will be no masonry or dust creating works carried out during the change of use.

“Construction works necessary include new internal finishes and electrical work,” the documentation states.

A decision on the application is expected in early February.