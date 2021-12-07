Planning application officially lodged for Cork's South Docks 

A PLANNING application for the major overhaul of Cork’s South Docks has officially been submitted.

The application, lodged with Cork City Council by Leeside Quays Ltd, seeks 10-year planning permission for a proposed mixed-use development comprising four new buildings and the conversion of the Odlum’s building in the South Docklands area.

A description of the development states that the application area is in two parts consisting of a site adjoining Victoria Road to the west and a site adjoining Mill Road to the east.

Development proposed in the western part of the planning application area consists of new development to a maximum of 12 storeys.

Site clearance works, including the demolition of R&H Hall, would first be carried out.

The applicant then proposes the construction of four buildings ranging in height from nine to 12 storeys over a double basement.

Block B, 11 storeys in height, would contain a ground floor convenience retail store and entrance to 80 apartments overhead, with a mix of one two and three-bed units.

Block C1 and Block C2 would both be nine storeys in height and would each contain a café and offices.

Block C3, 12 storeys in height, would contain a ground floor whole foods convenience store and entrance to office space.

Upper floors would be used as office space.

Development proposed in the eastern part of the planning application area consists of the reuse of the Odlum’s building and new development to a maximum of nine storeys.

This would see conservation works including part demolition, alterations, extension and change of use of the Odlum’s building to provide for; retail and/or café use, office space, conference facilities, food and beverage space, a cinema including a bar/dining area, a bar/restaurant and 84 apartments in a mix of one, two and three-bed units.

Some detail of the plans for the South Docks were announced last month by O'Callaghan Properties.

The company said it was poised to lodge two separate planning applications for development in the area.

This first application is currently at pre-validation stage, with a decision on the proposed development expected in early February.

Plans for a second phase of the project are expected to be submitted in the new year.