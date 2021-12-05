HSE commits to provide 'swift resolution' to weekend GP payment issues in West Cork

THE HSE has committed to providing a ‘swift resolution’ around payments to GPs who provide Saturday morning cover in the Cork South West constituency.

The HSE is no longer covering clinics between 9am and 1pm on a Saturday in the Cork South West constituency, leaving doctors and staff working without pay during those hours.

Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan said the dispute is threatening the viability of Saturday morning GP cover in the Cork South West constituency.

“They’re being forced to work for no payment and that’s unsustainable. These services are of vital importance for towns like Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Rosscarbery, Enniskeane, and Kinsale,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said he is confident a solution will be found to please all the various stakeholders.

“I’ve reached out to local GPs and the HSE. I’m confident a solution will be found to ensure those services will continue and those who are owed money will be paid. The IMO and HSE have verbally committed to ensuring these doctors are paid, but we need to have something in writing.

“I will not leave this rest until it is fixed. This should never have happened. We already have difficulty recruiting GPs to West Cork. It’s important we have as many incentives as possible to ensure West Cork is a viable option for doctors and other health professionals,” he added.

A spokesperson for the HSE told The Echo: “Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is aware of the issues raised by a small number of GPs in relation to Saturday morning clinics which have emerged recently in the context of learning from the Covid-19 emergency arrangements implemented through the IMO on behalf of the GP Out of Hours services.

“The HSE has set out our intention to proceed with a review process, specific to the current range of issues highlighted to come to a mutual understanding around contract management and Out of Hours Services.

"The HSE values the services provided by GPs and their commitment to the people they support in the community and aims to provide a swift resolution around payments to this issue,” the spokesperson said.