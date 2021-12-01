'No one wants to see their child like that': Young Cork boy undergoes emergency brain surgery

A young Cork boy is currently recuperating at Temple Street after undergoing emergency brain surgery last week.

Luke Dunne woke up on his birthday on November 1 with a pain in his head as well as a loss of balance. The eleven-year-old, from Mahon/Blackrock, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he underwent a series of tests before being diagnosed with Covid and Pims.

Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome (PIMS) is a condition that can occur after contracting Coronavirus which causes inflammation throughout the body.

Luke spent five days in CUH being treated for PIMS before he was discharged, but unfortunately, the issues that were being treated were masking an underlying condition that came to light when the young boy was back home.

Speaking to The Echo, Luke’s aunt Ciara Buckley said Luke was complaining of headaches, sore eyes and pain in his legs, and last Wednesday, he deteriorated.

“He was really sick so we took him into CUH, they did a CT scan and discovered fluid in the left-hand side of his brain. That night he was rushed to Dublin for surgery which was carried out overnight.”

Ciara said the medical attention Luke received that night was amazing. “They were on the ball, they couldn’t have done more for him.”

Now, Luke, who plays hurling with Blackrock Hurling Club’s U11 team, is out of ICU, but he still has a drain in his brain removing fluid and relieving pressure from his skull.

“He came around - there was some slight movement and he said a word or two which was good.”

Looking ahead at the weeks and months in front of Luke, Ciara said when the drain is removed from his brain, he is going to need intensive physio for the foreseeable future.

“Luke has been bed-bound for a week and until the drain is removed, we won’t know the extent of the injuries.”

Ciara said her sister - Luke’s mother Tanya - is holding up as well as can be expected.

“No one wants to see their child like that. I can’t imagine what she is going through.”

Tanya also has an 11-week old baby, Mason, who she is also looking after throughout the ordeal.

In an attempt to help, Ciara set up a fundraiser which has raised €18,000 in a week.

“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of people, especially so close to Christmas. It’s mind-blowing, and the messages of support are flooding in - neighbours, people from Rockies GAA Club, friends, it’s so nice to see.”

Ciara said she and her sister along with their brother Aaron are very close and doing their best to support each other.

