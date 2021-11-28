Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 15:07

Additional 3,735 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland

Public health officials have reported an additional 3,735 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

Public health officials have reported an additional 3,735 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am on Sunday, there were 566 Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally, of which 117 were being treated in intensive care.

There were 47 Covid-19 positive patients in hospitals across Cork, according to the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals report.

As of 8pm on Saturday, November 27, there were 31 patients with Covid-19 in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 16 in the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There were 14 people with Covid-19 in ICU at CUH and two Covid positive patients in ICU at MUH.

In Cork, there were 3,738 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the seven-day period from November 19 to November 25.

The seven-day incidence rate per 100,00 population was 688.6.

In the 14-day period from November 12 to midnight on November 25, there were a total of 6,902 cases recorded in Cork with an incidence rate of 1,271.4.

