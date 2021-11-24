Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 10:56

Every room with a view of the Lee: Major new rehab hospital planned for Docks

The new facility will provide dedicated stroke, acquired brain injury and general neurological rehabilitation. 
A view of the proposed development on Kennedy Quay showing the Rehabilitation Hospital at the junction with Victoria Road. 

Mary Corcoran

Planning is to be sought for the development of a 130-bed rehabilitation hospital in Cork city which would provide dedicated stroke, acquired brain injury and general neurological rehabilitation, amongst other services.

The new hospital forms part of plans for a major new development on Cork city’s South Docks

The proposed 122,000sq ft hospital would comprise 130 individual patient rooms, each with a view of the River Lee. It would also feature a day hospital, therapy and rehabilitative infrastructure with a gymnasium/occupational therapy suite and a hydrotherapy pool, in addition to a restaurant and adjoining café services.

Only such facility in Munster 

If the plans are approved, the new hospital would be only the second such rehabilitation facility in the country.

Under the plans, the hospital would be operated by the French multinational ORPEA Group, which offers a range of care and services through a network of nursing homes, follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics, mental health clinics, senior residences and home help services in 22 locations globally.

Commenting on the decision to come to Cork, Emmanuel Masson, ORPEA’S executive vice-president of expansion and network development, said: “We are really pleased to be involved in this exciting development of Cork’s South Docks area. 

"We believe the riverside location of the hospital will be a great advantage to patients and the staff. 

"In fact, the design of the hospital is configured so that each of the patient’s rooms will have a river view which will underpin the positive healing environment we seek to create in each of our facilities.”

