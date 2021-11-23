Covid-19 latest: More than 6,500 cases reported in Cork in 14 days 

More than 6,500 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork alone in the last two weeks.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that in the 14 days to November 21, 60,309 cases of the virus were reported nationally with 6,595 of these cases reported in Cork.

The median age of cases reported in the country was 33 although cases were reported in people aged from 0 to 102 years of age.

The latest figures come as concern mounts over the high number of people with the virus requiring hospital care.

HSE figures show that on Monday night, 603 people with Covid-19 were receiving care at hospitals around the country.

This figure includes 48 patients being treated at hospitals in Cork city- 32 at Cork University Hospital and 16 at the Mercy University Hospital.

126 people with the virus were being cared for at intensive care or high dependency units around the country including 12 people at CUH and two patients at the Mercy.

Yesterday, management at Cork University Hospital reiterated that the increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital is putting significant pressure on services.

It said that its emergency department (ED) has also been “exceptionally busy” in recent weeks and that due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

“Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent. Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue,” a spokesperson said.

A similar appeal was made by the Mercy University Hospital in recent days.