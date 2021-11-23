Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 13:45

€400k funding ringfenced by Cork County Council to meet Climate Action plan

The council said the ringfenced funding for next year reaffirms its commitment to continuing to mainstream Climate Action in the delivery of its services and affecting change in terms of climate adaptation
€400k funding ringfenced by Cork County Council to meet Climate Action plan

SOME €400,000 has been ringfenced by Cork County Council for climate action and biodiversity initiatives as part of their 2022 Annual Budget.

Cork County Council continues to adapt to Climate Change as reflected in their Climate Adaption Strategy which was adopted in 2019. Only eight out of the 58 actions presented in that strategy remain to be commenced as they seek to develop innovative solutions to tackle climate action.

The Chief Executive of the Cork County Council Tim Lucey said they are "doing well" as they seek to achieve their targets. “We have an increase in the emphasis on climate change in terms of our own operations. We are trying to achieve our 2030 targets. There are a number of items that need to be tackled such as fleet, building maintenance, and management. Overall we are doing well.” 

Lorraine Lynch who is the council's head of finance said the ringfenced money will help the council meet the challenges of climate action. “There is a €400,000 ringfenced fund for climate change initiatives. Outside of that specific fund, there is investment across all our services in meeting the challenge under climate action.

“We are ensuring that climate action and biodiversity are included in all future developments. We have a focus across the areas and across all capital ones that there are nature-based solutions such as a commitment to green infrastructure, biodiversity, and pollinator plans,” she added.

Other initiatives from Cork County Council to help address Climate Change include Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project (PLEEP), Fleet Management Unit, Sustainable Transport, Biodiversity & Ecosystem Protection, and Public Awareness.

