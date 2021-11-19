CUH Covid surge plan activated; non-urgent procedures at risk 

Non-urgent procedures at Cork University Hospital may be cancelled following the activation of the hospital's 'surge plan'.

In a statement this afternoon, the hospital said the Emergency Department at CUH has been “exceptionally busy” over the past number of weeks and went on to say due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, “it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.”

The hospital said the “increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital” is also putting “significant pressure” on services.

The CUH statement confirmed their Hospital Surge Plan was currently being implemented and said, unfortunately, this may result in the cancellation of a number of non-urgent procedures.

“Patients will be contacted directly in the event of their procedure being cancelled.”

CUH hospital management also requested that members of the public avoid the Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary to attend.

“Where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue," the statement also said.