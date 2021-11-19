Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 16:08

CUH Covid surge plan activated; non-urgent procedures at risk 

The hospital said the “increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital” is also putting “significant pressure” on services.
CUH Covid surge plan activated; non-urgent procedures at risk 

Non-urgent procedures at Cork University Hospital may be cancelled as the hospital 'Surge Plan' has been activated. File image.

Roisin Burke

Non-urgent procedures at Cork University Hospital may be cancelled following the activation of the hospital's 'surge plan'.

In a statement this afternoon, the hospital said the Emergency Department at CUH has been “exceptionally busy” over the past number of weeks and went on to say due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, “it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.” 

The hospital said the “increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital” is also putting “significant pressure” on services.

The CUH statement confirmed their Hospital Surge Plan was currently being implemented and said, unfortunately, this may result in the cancellation of a number of non-urgent procedures.

“Patients will be contacted directly in the event of their procedure being cancelled.” 

CUH hospital management also requested that members of the public avoid the Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary to attend.

“Where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent. 

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue," the statement also said. 

Read More

Eight Cork areas above national average, according to latest Covid data 

More in this section

Dublin Taxi 'Taxi supports needed to safeguard sector in line with new restrictions'
Global vaccine inequality 'No appointment needed:' Walk-in vaccination centre at City Hall this Sunday
WATCH: Footage shows specialist aircraft descending onto runway at Cork Airport  WATCH: Footage shows specialist aircraft descending onto runway at Cork Airport 
corkcork university hospital#covid-19coronavirus
No bail for Cork man accused of driving against one-way traffic in the Jack Lynch tunnel

No bail for Cork man accused of driving against one-way traffic in the Jack Lynch tunnel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more