Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 16:46

Cork TD tests positive for Covid-19

Posting on Twitter the Cork politician said he was unfortunately diagnosed with the illness.
Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan has announced he has Covid-19.

Roisin Burke

Mr Moynihan went on to say he was following public health guidelines and self-isolating.

The Corkman, who is married with three children, also took the time to thank his community for the outpouring of support he received from them.
