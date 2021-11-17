Cork TD tests positive for Covid-19

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan has announced he has Covid-19.

Posting on Twitter the Cork politician said he was unfortunately diagnosed with the illness.

Mr Moynihan went on to say he was following public health guidelines and self-isolating.

The Corkman, who is married with three children, also took the time to thank his community for the outpouring of support he received from them.

