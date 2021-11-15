Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 13:58

Bus Éireann encouraging Cork shoppers to take the bus when doing their Christmas shopping

Aled Williams, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager - South, Clare O'Neill, Marketing Manager at Mahon Point Shopping Centre and Justin Young, General Manager at Mahon Point Shopping Centre encouraging people in Cork to take the bus to Mahon Point for their Christmas shopping.

Mary Corcoran

Bus Éireann has launched a new campaign encouraging people in Cork to leave their cars at home when doing any Christmas shopping in Mahon Point Shopping Centre this year and instead avail of increased bus services to the centre.

In January, Bus Éireann’s route 202/202a, which serves Holyhill (Apple) and Mahon Point was upgraded and the new Route 212 was introduced.

The route 202/202a has seen evening frequencies increased to every 15 minutes while the new Route 212 departs from Kent Station and connects the city centre, Blackrock village and Mahon Point every hour.

“As people across Cork city begin their Christmas shopping, we want to encourage them to take advantage of the increase in services to Mahon Point Shopping Centre launched by Bus Éireann earlier this year by taking the bus,’’ said Aled Williams, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, South.

‘‘Travelling by bus is an inherently more sustainable mode of travel than private cars, because it emits up to one-fifth the amount of carbon dioxide per passenger kilometre and results in less traffic congestion across Cork city, with more bus passengers meaning less cars on the road.’’ 

Justin Young, General Manager, Mahon Point Shopping Centre said they will be partnering with Bus Éireann to encourage shoppers to take the bus to Mahon Point. 

‘’We pride ourselves as Ireland’s most sustainable shopping centre and are doing our bit to promote sustainability in Cork city through upgrading to energy efficient lighting and installing solar panels on our roof. We are delighted to have Bus Éireann’s Route 202/202a and 212 services directly serve Mahon Point and would encourage our customers to leave their cars at home where possible this Christmas shopping season,” he said.

