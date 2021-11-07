Cork Lotto player scoops almost €991k

A Cork-based Lotto player has won almost €991,000 after matching five numbers and the bonus number in Saturday night’s draw.

The player will go on to claim the total amount of €990,753 after purchasing their Normal Play ticket online on the day of the draw.

Over 195,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on Saturday night and included two other big winners from Meath and Wicklow who, along with the lucky Cork player, shared almost €3 million in prize money.

As no additional funds were added to the jackpot as it remains capped, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 09, 15, 19, 25 and the bonus was 18.

€19,060,800 remains up for grabs in next Wednesday’s Lotto draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the Cork and Wicklow winners.

The Meath Lotto Plus 1 winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket to keep it safe. Each of the three biggest winners from last night’s draw should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw also marked the fifth Lotto Plus Raffle event of the year which saw the National Lottery add an additional €1 million to the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund.