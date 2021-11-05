Cork's Pfizer facility to produce new Covid-19 antiviral drug 

Pfizer’s manufacturing facility in Ringaskiddy is poised to play a key role in the manufacturing and supply of a new Covid-19 drug, should the medicine be approved.

"Ringaskiddy is one of the primary sites where the drug substance will be manufactured," a spokesperson said.

"We are currently recruiting for roles at all of our manufacturing sites at the moment."

On Friday, the company announced that a trial of an investigational novel Covid-19 oral antiviral medicine called Paxlovid was found to reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalised high-risk adults with the virus.

It also announced that following the “overwhelming efficacy” demonstrated in the results that it was ceasing further enrollment into the study and plans to submit the data as part of its ongoing rolling submission to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as soon as possible.

Prior to this authorisation, Pfizer has already starting investing in the manufacture of the potential oral antiviral candidate to help bring this potential treatment to patients as soon as possible.

Speaking to the Echo, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that Pfizer’s manufacturing facility in Ringaskiddy will support the global manufacturing and supply of the drug, should it be approved.

“Pfizer’s site in Ringaskiddy has an established and successful history of contributing to our manufacturing efforts.

“Tackling the Covid-19 pandemic will likely require both vaccination and targeted treatments for those who contract the virus. Pfizer continues to dedicate its best-in-class global resources at all levels to work towards the development of responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the development of potential antiviral treatments,” the spokesperson said.

First oral antiviral of its kind

If approved or authorized, Paxlovid, which originated in Pfizer’s laboratories, would be the first oral antiviral of its kind.

In a statement, Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer described the news of the positive results as a “real game-changer” in the global efforts to halt the devastation of the pandemic.

“These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of Covid-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalisations.

“Given the continued global impact of Covid-19, we have remained laser-focused on the science and fulfilling our responsibility to help healthcare systems and institutions around the world while ensuring equitable and broad access to people everywhere.”