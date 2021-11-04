Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 21:16

Covid-19 cases exceed 3,000 for third day in a row

Public health officials have confirmed 3,024 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie.

Breda Graham

Public health officials have confirmed 3,024 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 458 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 90 were in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 3,174 new cases of Covid-19, 460 people with the virus in hospital and 86 in ICUs.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that there had been 56 deaths notified to them in the past week.

NPHET officials have also advised people to reduce their close contacts this winter.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan said it is about using the basic public health measures such as mask wearing and hand sanitiser and advised people to reduce their close contacts.

