Carrigaline MD councillors vote to reject district budget 

Carrigaline councillors have unanimously voted to reject the Municipal District Budget for 2022.

At a special budget meeting earlier today, the councillors expressed dissatisfaction with the 50% cut to discretionary spending in the form of the Town Development Fund and the Village Enhancement Scheme.

The General Municipal Allocation (GMA) for 2022 is put at €94,299 compared to €188,598 in 2021.

Speaking on the cuts, Independent Councillor Marcia D'Alton said the discretionary fund had been halved and it had been reduced significantly over the past two years.

She said the provision was utterly inadequate for what they need in the Municipal District.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath said while he appreciated the challenges he could not accept a reduction of the discretionary fund.

“This money is critical, it is essential funding, under no circumstances can this be cut.”

Mr McGrath said he did not think it was acceptable and said he did not think this stance would be a surprise to the executive.

“We need to find other ways to bridge the gap for the Budget 2022 and ensure the discretionary funding at MD level is ringfenced and supported."

Councillor D’Alton said they had previously rejected budgets that were far greater and said they always considered the discretionary fund inadequate for the area and said it was now being cut in two.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh supported the suggestion from Councillor D’Alton to reject the Budget for 2022.

“I realise the discretionary fund is used through the year when things crop up in all our communities and it is vital.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor Audrey Buckley said it was not good enough.