Ballymaloe Craft Fair set to return in November

THE Ballymaloe Craft Fair is returning to east Cork this month with final preparations underway for two weekends of Christmas-style markets at the Ballymaloe Grainstore in Midleton.

Over 150 stalls with artisan products from Ireland’s finest food producers, artists, designers, and craft brewers will be showcased at the fair, which is taking place on November 19 to 21 and 26 to 28.

Organisers are especially excited for this year’s event following the cancellation of last year’s fair due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Having had to cancel last year’s Craft Fair, and all of our other events for that matter, we are hugely excited to welcome everyone back to the Ballymaloe Craft Fair this year,” said Bree Allen of Ballymaloe Grainstore.

“We have a wonderful selection of suppliers and stall holders organised and we’ve decided to run it across two weekends, in a bid to cater for as many people as is safely possible.

“The Ballymaloe Craft Fair provides the perfect opportunity for people to locally source Christmas presents and with the variety of stalls set to be displayed, we’re certain that people won’t be disappointed.”

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair will be in full swing at the Ballymaloe Grainstore over the last two weekends in November.

According to organisers, this year’s stalls will include a wide range of gourmet food selections and an abundance of crafts such as textiles, glassware, sculpture, art pieces, woodwork, jewellery, and Christmas decorations.

Live craft demonstrations, children’s activities, hot food stalls, mulled wine, Ballymaloe cider, and live music will also feature.

Mrs Claus is also set to make an appearance and organisers have teamed up with St Vincent de Paul to raise vital funds at the fair.

“Over the past 10 years, the Ballymaloe Craft Fair has built a national reputation as the pre-eminent craft show outside of Dublin and every year it gets bigger and better,” organisers said.

“Our food emporium has gone from strength to strength each year with this year the biggest and best yet.”

Admission is €6 with free entry and for children under 12 years old. Visitors will need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a certificate of recovery.

Opening hours are from 5pm to 9pm each Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.