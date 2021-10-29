Over 2,500 new Covid cases confirmed 

Another 2,549 cases of Covid have been confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Friday.
Almost 500 Covid-19 patients (481) are hospitalised, of which 97 are in ICU.
Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today we are reporting a high number of cases across the entire population, with the highest incidence amongst 5-12-year-olds.”
Dr Holohan also said that it was vital to follow public health advice.
In relation to Halloween celebrations, the Chief Medical Officer said: “This weekend, you can enjoy your favourite Halloween activities safely by taking some simple precautions:
- “If you are having visitors over, provide hand sanitiser, open windows and try to ensure people can spread out and keep their distance from one another – avoid crowded parties.
- “For trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors if possible. Wash or sanitize hands frequently, and before eating or handling treats.
- “Neither children nor adults should go trick-or-treating or meet up with others if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, even if symptoms are minor – instead, please isolate and get a test.”