Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 19:34

Over 2,500 new Covid cases confirmed 

Almost 500 Covid-19 patients (481) are hospitalised, of which 97 are in ICU.
Another 2,549 cases of Covid have been confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Friday.

Roisin Burke

Another 2,549 cases of Covid have been confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Friday.

Almost 500 Covid-19 patients (481) are hospitalised, of which 97 are in ICU.

Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today we are reporting a high number of cases across the entire population, with the highest incidence amongst 5-12-year-olds.”

Dr Holohan also said that it was vital to follow public health advice. “While the Covid-19 vaccines give high protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death, the way to break transmission is by following all aspects of the public health advice.” 

In relation to Halloween celebrations, the Chief Medical Officer said: “This weekend, you can enjoy your favourite Halloween activities safely by taking some simple precautions:

  • “If you are having visitors over, provide hand sanitiser, open windows and try to ensure people can spread out and keep their distance from one another – avoid crowded parties.
  • “For trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors if possible. Wash or sanitize hands frequently, and before eating or handling treats.
  • “Neither children nor adults should go trick-or-treating or meet up with others if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, even if symptoms are minor – instead, please isolate and get a test.”

