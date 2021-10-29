Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

'Families are under pressure': Over 500 young people waiting for mental health services in Cork

Figures released to Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) show that 503 young people in Cork city are waiting to access essential mental health services through the specialist service for people under the age of 18 with mental health difficulties.

Breda Graham

A Cork TD has expressed concerns that there are over 500 young people waiting to access essential mental health services through the HSE Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Figures released to Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH), which The Echo has seen, show that 503 young people in Cork city are waiting to access essential mental health services through the specialist service for people under the age of 18 with mental health difficulties.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire said that it is concerning that over 500 young people are on CAMHS waiting lists here in the city, particularly as the past 18 months have been incredibly difficult for young people.

“Figures released to me through parliamentary question show that of 503 young people in the city waiting for a CAMHS appointment, 45% (224) are waiting over 6 months, and just under 10% have been waiting over a year to access services.

Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that it is concerning that over 500 young people are on CAMHS waiting lists here in the city, particularly as the past 18 months have been incredibly difficult for young people. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“Families are under incredible pressure, managing the stress and strain within the family whilst their child waits up to 18 months for an appointment. This is not good enough, and there is no excuse for it.

“The reason for this backlog to accessing services is that CAMHS has not been adequately funded, and the area is suffering from the government’s inability to address the recruitment and retention crisis,” he said.

He said that there needs to be increased and targeted investment by the Government to ensure that these waiting lists are dealt with in Cork as a matter of urgency.

