Taoiseach does his sums as he visits Maths Week trail in Cork city park

THE TAOISEACH has been given a special tour of the maths trail marking this year’s Maths Week at Fitzgerald’s Park in the city.

Five-year-old Paddy and nine-year-old Ellie O’Donovan from Newcestown in Tullycross and whose mother Dr Sharon Lawton is Science for Life Officer at Munster Technological University (MTU), showed Micheál Martin around the maths trail over the weekend.

Mr Martin met the pair especially to view the signs with information all about maths and numeracy, as part of the national and all-island STEM promotion initiative, together with Dr. Sheila Donegan, co-founder of Maths Week Ireland.

The world’s leading maths festival Maths Week Ireland takes place every October and after the great online success of last year’s events, over 380,000 pupils have already signed up to take part this year.

This year will once again see plenty of virtual and online events available for schools and people all over Ireland, showcasing the benefits of mathematical thinking and the opportunities this creates for students, society, and the economy.

Similar to Maths Week 2020, activities will take place largely online and in schools in support of Covid-19 precautions.

This year will see the return of ‘MathsWeekTV’ which will broadcast live two daily shows online, one each for primary and secondary schools to pupils and classes across the island.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, said: “I’m delighted to launch Maths Week 2021. Maths not only helps individuals develop skills including critical thinking and problem-solving, but also helps us make decisions in our day-to-day life and encourages creativity.

“Ensuring that children are gaining mathematical skills from a young age is intrinsic to their personal growth and will serve them throughout life. Maths Week supports understanding of maths and numeracy in society through its many activities and is promoting a positive attitude towards the subject.

“I encourage everyone to take part in Maths Week 2021 and I look forward to seeing the continued excellent collaboration of schools, teachers, universities, institutes of technology and partners north and south during this valuable week. I wish this year’s event every success and look forward to its continued progress.”

The full programme and details of how to get involved are available by visiting www.mathsweek.ie.