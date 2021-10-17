Cork City welcomes new cocktail bar Sketch

Cocktails in Cork is the latest craze sweeping the city and sure to be a contender for the crown of crazy concoctions is ‘Sketch’ at the Imperial Hotel.

The new cocktail hotspot just opened in the heart of Cork City on Pembroke Street, which is being redeveloped into Cork’s latest pedestrianised outdoor hospitality space.

Eimear McAuley and Miss Cork Zoe Hendrick.

Launched on Friday night, the vibrant bar also serves a selection of birdcage tasting platters filled with local produce and is an attractive and instagrammable space by day with an atmospheric edge by night.

Commenting on the launch of Sketch, General Manager Bastien Peyraud said: “We are truly excited to share Sketch with the people of Cork and our hotel guests, and are very proud of our focus on local and sustainability. I anticipate it will be a fantastic melting pot of people, style, music, good food and great drinks."

The extensive cocktail menu at Sketch was created exclusively with Irish spirits paired with fresh local ingredients and garnishes, in keeping with the venue’s sustainability ethos to support local wherever possible.

Pictured at the launch of SKETCH a new destination cocktail bar at the Imperial Hotel is General Manager Bastien Peyraud and staff member Leah Prendergast. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

The cocktails embrace experiential mixology and include a range of bespoke Irish drinks including ‘Sketch Garden’; a cocktail made with Maharani Gin, Poachers tonic, lime, pear and mint; the Princess Grace made with Ketel One Vodka, strawberries, triple sec, Champagne syrup topped with prosecco. Others include the Killahora Orchard, Eau de Champagne, Whiskey Mellow, Lemon Meringue, Baileys Affogato, Mon cheri, Oriental Martini, Rós and the R&C Sout.

Kate O’Driscoll from Carrignavar and Aoife O’Sullivan from Ballinadee. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

There are three showstopping smoked cocktails the Spike Island, Smokin’ Roe & Co and the Colreevy which is made with Smoked Jameson Caskmates Whiskey, lemon and tonic with a splash of Tattinger Champagne.

There are also lots of options to customise an Espresso Martini with your choice of gin, Baileys, vodka, whiskey or poitín.

The cocktail menu is rounded off with a non-alcoholic option of a Sparkling Pear Kombucha and customers are invited to purchase an invisible zero-calorie cocktail and make a €5 donation to Cork Simon or the Irish Guide Dogs.

Model Luza Rocha and Alan Stack. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Cocktails can be paired with a selection of birdcage-sharing platters inspired by mouth-watering delights from the nearby English market from 5pm until close.

These include a Seachuterie, a Charcuterie, A Cheesy, a Meaty, and a Vegan, all from €20-22 for two sharing.

Small plates are also available including sticky sesame chicken wings, bbq glazed pork ribs or ham hock croquettes and there’s even a Sweety, “Café Gourmand” selection of three smaller pastries.

Patricia Toscano; General Manager Bastien Peyraud and Paula Lenihan. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision