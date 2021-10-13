Unvaccinated people having 'disproportionate effect' on Covid-19 profile

The last people to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 are having a "disproportionate impact" on the profile of the virus in Irish hospitals, the deputy chief medical officer has warned.

Dr Ronan Glynn said around 370,000 people have not yet been fully vaccinated.

He said just under 300,000 adults have not come forward for vaccination and a further 70,000 people have not received their second dose.

"There has been fantastic uptake of Covid-19 vaccination over recent months," Dr Glynn said.

"Unfortunately, there are still just under 300,000 adults who have not come forward for vaccination and a further 70,000 people have received just one dose of a two-dose schedule.

"The spread of disease in these 370,000 people is having a disproportionate impact on the profile of Covid-19 in our hospitals and intensive care units, with two out of every three people in intensive care not vaccinated."

Misinformation

Dr Glynn also addressed what he termed the misinformation circulating about the vaccine, saying it will not give the recipient Covid-19 or cause variants, or change your DNA or affect fertility.

"Pregnant women with symptomatic Covid-19 may be more likely to be admitted to hospital, to need care in an ICU, and to die when compared with non-pregnant women," he said.

"If you are pregnant, you should get a Covid-19 vaccine to protect yourself and your baby from the virus.

"You can do this at any stage of your pregnancy. If you have questions you should talk to your obstetrician, midwife or GP about the risks and benefits of getting a Covid-19 vaccine."

Dr Glynn added: "Incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is high and rising. Those who are not vaccinated are at high risk of contracting this virus and becoming severely unwell.

"The single most important thing you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated.

"Choosing to get vaccinated is an act of protection for yourself - it may save your life - but it is also an act of solidarity with others; the more of us that get vaccinated, the safer we all are."

Case numbers

A further 2,066 cases of Covid-19 were notified in Ireland on Wednesday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said there has now been a total of 5,306 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 26 deaths in the past week.

As of 8am on Wednesday there were 408 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 69 were in ICU.