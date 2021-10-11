Jailed for 10 months for having amphetamines for sale

AMBULANCE paramedics were concerned that four men might have overdosed on amphetamines in an incident at Whitechurch, Cork, where the men were found to be highly intoxicated and aggressive.

Now the man who admitted selling or supplying the amphetamines — John Haynes of Mona Lodge, Blair’s Hill, off Blarney Street — has been jailed for 10 months.

Garda Katherine Byrne testified that she arrested 37-year-old Haynes and charged him with being in possession of amphetamine for the purpose of sale or supply.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case could be dealt with summarily at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher heard an outline of the facts and he too accepted jurisdiction.

Haynes then pleaded guilty to the charge of having amphetamines for sale or supply at Whitechurch, Co Cork, on February 16, 2020.

Garda Byrne said gardaí responded to a call to Whitechurch shortly before 7pm on that date. An ambulance crew was having difficulty with four men.

It was reported to gardaí that the ambulance crew were concerned that the men had overdosed on some intoxicant and were aggressive at the time.

Paramedics sought assistance from gardaí in bringing the men to hospital.

The four men had been in and around a shed in Whitechurch on the evening.

In a follow-up search of the area by gardaí, a number of envelopes were located in the shed as well as in a van registered to the accused man.

The envelopes contained amphetamine and the defendant’s name was on each of the envelopes.

The total quantity of amphetamines had a street value of €876, Garda Byrne testified.

Sgt Davis said the accused had 42 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said that none of those convictions were under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Kelleher said: “This is a very serious matter where medical people had to get the assistance of gardaí.

“There could have been a fatality from an overdose.

“This is a serious matter, occurring in Whitechurch, which was unfortunately a danger to people,” Judge Kelleher said.

“He has pleaded guilty to the sale or supply of amphetamine. I will sentence him to 10 months in prison.”