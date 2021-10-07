Welcome for news that vacant building in Mahon will be demolished and redeveloped

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 07:45

NEWS that an old vacant building in the Mahon area is set to be demolished and completely redeveloped has been welcomed.

The plans for the former Lakelands View Bar at Avenue De Rennes, Mahon, will see the site used for both retail and residential use.

Having been green-lit by Cork City Council’s planning department, the existing vacant public house will be demolished and three retail units will be constructed, along with 39 residential units.

Those units will be split into 19 two-bedroom apartments and 20 one-bedroom apartments in a single block ranging in height from three to five storeys.

Access to the scheme is off Avenue De Rennes to the south.

Local Councillor Kieran McCarthy (Ind) said the permission for the mixed-use development scheme is very welcome.

“For many years, the look of the former Lakelands bar building on the outside has been terrible. The large craters in the private car park have been in dire need of resurfacing.

“Part of the planning conditions now stipulate that resurfacing of that section of the car park has to be done,” he added.

“A new pedestrian crossing will also appear adjacent to the site on Avenue De Rennes.”

Cllr McCarthy explained that Cork City Council Council is also continuing to work with the multitude of landowners on the renewal part of Avenue De Rennes.

“What has been revealed is a complex network of over a dozen owners of property in a small area,” he said.

He said a substantial packet of investment, probably from central government may be needed to help renew the area.

“Hopefully any success of the Lakelands investment will attract more investors for the benefit of the wider area of the avenue.”

Calls for Cork to be 'starting point' in trialing free public transport

