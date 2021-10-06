Rates of alcohol misuse treatment in Cork among highest in the country

THE rate of people being treated for alcohol use disorder in Cork is one of the highest in the country according to figures from the Health Research Board.

The board released a study on treatment rates this week, showing that the rate of treatment in Cork between 2015 and 2019 was 356.5 per 100,000.

The figure is the seventh highest in the country. The national rate of treated alcohol use disorder was 270 cases per 100,000 annually.

According to the board however, only 2% to 3% of people with an alcohol dependence enter treatment each year.

Anne Marie Carew, lead researcher on the paper and board research officer, said: “There are a number of explanations for the low rate of treatment entry, and it isn’t solely due to the number of places available.

"There are known issues with people recognising that they have a problem with alcohol. Among those who do recognise that they have a problem, they can often experience barriers and obstacles around seeking treatment.”

“These findings are critical to informing and measuring the success and delivery of efforts to reduce the harmful use of alcohol. They will assist policymakers and practitioners to adequately plan treatment services and prepare for future challenges posed by the problematic use of alcohol.”

She said it is important that people experiencing difficulties with alcohol understand that there are services available to help them.