Cork hospitals facing 'seriously acute problems' with overcrowding, warns INMO

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Cork University Hospital (CUH) and the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) were among five hospitals across the country that saw more patients on trolleys last month than in any other September.
Furthermore, CUH recorded the highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds out of any hospital nationwide during September, with a figure of 1,094.
Cork-based INMO industrial relations officer Liam Conway said both CUH and the Mercy hospitals were facing “seriously acute problems” with overcrowding.
“Our members in CUH and Mercy are frankly exhausted and dealing with a staggering amount of work. At its core, this is a staffing issue. We need more nurses inside Cork’s hospitals, along with measures to treat people in the community,” he said.
A spokesperson for the Mercy Hospital said that there has been a surge in the volume of attendances at MUH’s emergency department (ED), which was leading to delays within the department and was being replicated nationally in other EDs.