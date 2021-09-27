Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 20:10

Funderland announces return to Cork

Funderland announces return to Cork

Patrons on the Funderland 'Around The World' attraction in bright at Funderland, Creamfields, in 2018. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Amusement park event Funderland has announced it is to return to Cork later this week.

The long-running attraction will be back in Cork city from Friday, October 1.

"After being closed for 21 months we are so excited to announce that we are coming to Cork," Funderland said on social media.

The attraction will run until October 17 at Creamfields on the Tramore Road, across from Musgrave Park. 

Funderland, which was founded in 1975, typically comes to Cork, Dublin, Belfast and Limerick.

It will open in Cork from 4pm Monday to Fridays and from 2pm on weekends.

Read More

Cork music festival set to return

More in this section

'Significant' cocaine dealer in Mallow area jailed  'Significant' cocaine dealer in Mallow area jailed 
LauraLynn children's hospice to establish on-the-ground presence in Cork  LauraLynn children's hospice to establish on-the-ground presence in Cork 
DENIS SCANNELL 'He added greatly to the running of the courts': Tributes paid to late court crier, James Flannery
entertainment
Macroom Townlands Carnival director, Sam Beshoff, jailed for three years for drug dealing

Macroom Townlands Carnival director, Sam Beshoff, jailed for three years for drug dealing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more