Funderland announces return to Cork

Amusement park event Funderland has announced it is to return to Cork later this week.

The long-running attraction will be back in Cork city from Friday, October 1.

"After being closed for 21 months we are so excited to announce that we are coming to Cork," Funderland said on social media.

The attraction will run until October 17 at Creamfields on the Tramore Road, across from Musgrave Park.

Funderland, which was founded in 1975, typically comes to Cork, Dublin, Belfast and Limerick.

It will open in Cork from 4pm Monday to Fridays and from 2pm on weekends.