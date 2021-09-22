Pop-up vaccination centres to be established on college campuses across Cork

POP-UP vaccination centres are to be established on third level campuses across Cork next week.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris TD and Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD have today announced 11 pop up vaccination centres for colleges across the country.

The clinics will provide first or second doses and will be provided to students and staff as walk-in clinics during Vaccination Week.

The aim is to maximise vaccine uptake in those who have not yet availed of vaccination, including international students.

The pop-up clinics will be at University College Cork and Munster Technological University Cork.

In a tweet this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the pop-up centres, describing it as a “great initiative” to help keep students and staff safe from COVID-19 as they return to campus.

UCC and the Cork campus of Munster Technological University among nine new pop up vaccination centres being set up in colleges across the country.



Great initiative to help keep our students and staff safe from COVID-19 as thousands return to campus.@DeptofFHed — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 22, 2021

Colm Burke TD described it as a “fantastic opportunity” for students and staff who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is the greatest defence against Covid-19,” he said.

"We are rightly proud of our third level institutions in Cork and these centres will serve as an added resource in supporting the health and wellbeing of our young people and students.’’

The pop-up centres will also be at other campuses across the country including NUI Galway, University of Limerick, Mary Immaculate College, Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University, Maynooth University, Royal College of Surgeons Ireland, National College of Art and Design and Athlone Institute of Technology.

In addition, clinics operating in UCD, Letterkenny, Sligo and Waterford Institutes of Technology will be open to students and staff during Vaccination week.