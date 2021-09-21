Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 14:37

East Cork volunteer recognised as 'unsung hero' for cleaning up coastal areas

Pronsias O'Tuama, MACE Unsung Hero, winner of the Environment award for his work around Clean Coasts pictured on Shanagarry Beach in East Cork where he was presented with a cheue for €1000 by Liam Attridge, Regional Manager, MACE Ireland. Photo: Don MacMonagle.

Roisin Burke

East Cork Volunteer Proinsias Ó Tuama has been recognised for his tireless work in cleaning up coastal areas.

Proinsias was given the title of MACE Community Environmental Unsung Hero. The MACE Unsung Heroes initiative was launched by Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton to stimulate community spirit and recognise true local heroes like Proinsias in communities all around Ireland.

Proinsias was nominated as part of the MACE Unsung Hero initiative, which aimed to identify and celebrate someone who really went over and above to give something back to his or her community and he received a cheque for €1,000 in recognition of his incredible work.

Proinsias O'Tuama, MACE Unsung Hero, winner of the Environment award for his work around Clean Coasts pictured on Shanagarry Beach in East Cork where he was presented with a cheue for €1000 by Liam Attridge, Regional Manager, MACE Ireland. Photo: Don MacMonagle.
The East Cork volunteer is the driving force in numerous community-based actions in caring for coastal areas, including the setting up of the now 300 strong volunteer group, Clean Coasts Ballynamona, which he pioneered in 2015.

Proinsias and the group annually cleans in excess of 1.5% of total Irish coastline of marine litter.

By day a teacher in St. Colman's Community College, Midleton, Proinsias also champions the engagement of schoolgoers in these environmental endeavours and also manages 34 acres of habitats for biodiversity through foundation of East Cork Biodiversity Networking Programme (ECBNP).

He is a recognised expert on topics of Marine Litter and Biodiversity and regularly gives talks and seminars to interested community groups and businesses.

Commenting, MACE sales director Daniel O’Connell said: “What Proinsias has achieved for the coastal region in East Cork and beyond is truly inspiring. I am awestruck and full of admiration for his commitment and achievements. He truly embodies all that we look for in our heroes and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this acknowledgement.” 

In total, MACE presented five category Unsung Hero community awards with each individual category winner being rewarded with cheques for €1,000. An overall MACE Unsung Hero Community Award winner was also selected and presented with a cheque for €5,000.

Dedicated tree officer starts work in Cork city 

