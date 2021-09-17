Residents welcome decision on Páirc Uí Chaoimh planning

RESIDENTS of the Ballintemple area have welcomed the decision to refuse planning permission for changes to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Last night, the Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Cork GAA expressed “surprise and extreme disappointment" at the decision to refuse permission for proposed changes.

“The decision notwithstanding, there remain serious safety issues and infrastructural deficits that have the potential to impede the development of the stadium into the future,” a statement read.

In July, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board confirmed it had applied for planning permission “to improve the public offering at the stadium”.

Following the decision on the application, the Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night said it will seek an urgent meeting with Cork City Council to discuss the refusal.

In a statement today, Ballintemple Area Residents' Association noted the planning authorities ruling on the development and said that it welcomed the decision "not to allow unrequired car parks on public amenity space, interrupting the linear Marina Park".

“Thanks to everyone — locals, sportspeople, councillors, planning experts, and visitors to the Marina and Atlantic Pond from all over Cork — who engaged with the planning process and made submission,” they said.

“We encourage Cork City Council to now continue the development of Marina Park Phase II as per Marina Park Development Plan as a fantastic public facility for the entire region.”

The plans submitted to Cork City Council included a new GAA museum and visitor experience centre, including a cafe at ground-floor level.

There were also interior changes to enhance the stadium’s attractiveness as a conference venue together with new entrances and a car park off Monahan Rd.

Also included in the proposed changes are significant new landscaping and tree planting, car and bus pick-up and drop-off points, a new setdown area at the main entrance, a new drop-off point at the main entrance, and a new bicycle parking station on the Monahan Rd/Park Avenue junction.

Following the decision, the board and Cork GAA have said that some issues highlighted in the application remain.

“The issue of insufficient disabled parking in proximity to the stadium, which was highlighted prominently in the application, remains a critical deficit,” read the statement.

The Board said it will continue to seek an appropriate resolution to the issues outlined, and will now consider all options.

"We will continue to seek to engage with residents groups and all interested parties in a meaningful way as we work to achieve the full potential of the stadium for all the people of Cork."