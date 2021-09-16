Much-loved Cork trader thanked for hard work and 31 years at the English Market

After three decades spent serving the people of Cork pork and bacon, Stephen Landon of Stephen’s Bacon has hung up his apron for the last time.

With his stall prominently situated within the market, Stephen was one among many of the much-loved characters trading in The English Market.

The Landon family were farmers for generations before taking over the stall in 1990. For 31 years Stephen has been the proud face of Stephen’s Bacon, developing long-lasting relationships with fellow traders and customers alike.

Their rashers and bacon are highly acclaimed and are very popular among the people of Cork and beyond.

There are approximately 30 independent food retailers within the English Market providing a full supply of the very best of Irish produce including freshly caught local fish and seafood, fresh fruit and vegetables, local farm reared meat and poultry, as well as some of Ireland’s best cheese, wine and preserve options.

Manager of The English Market, Orla Lannin, said: “We cannot thank Stephen enough for his hard work and 31 years spent with us.

“His cheerful personality, flare for customer service and passion for great food will be greatly missed by us all here.

We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors and hope his retirement is filled with happiness and plenty of visits back to the stalls of the English Market.

The English Market confirmed that the much-loved stall will remain open under new management, supplying the very best pork and bacon that customers know and love.