Historic Shandon building set to be leased for 25 years for €1 per annum

A historical landmark building in the Shandon Quarter has been earmarked for an enterprise centre.

The Butter Exchange Building in Shandon is being leased to Recreate Shandon Limited CLG for a term of 25 years, subject to rent of €1 per annum.

The disposal of land was passed at Cork City Council on Monday night with unanimous support from Councillors to see the historical building put to good use.

Director of Services for Corporate & International Affairs Paul Moynihan told councillors they had been dealing with a local group in relation to developing the enterprise centre there.

“The plans have been developed, there have been substantial input and local interest and a planning application is due in the next month or so.”

An Rabharta Glas Councillor Lorna Bogue said: “It looks like a positive development to me, the council has been doing a lot of work behind the scenes on bringing this landmark building back into use so I'm happy with the role the council has taken on here and hopefully something comes to fruition to get this building back into use within the community.”

The council is also working with the community groups such as Shandon Area Renewal Association (SARA).

The council said that funding was being sourced through an application to the Regional Enterprise Funding scheme via Enterprise Ireland.

City Hall director of economic and strategic planning Fearghal Reidy said the council would be supporting the application and hoping to create jobs in the community by opening the centre for meetings, etc.

“It will be subject to full public consultation through the planning process alter this month,” Mr Moynihan said.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor John Sheehan said it was a very welcome development for Shandon.

“There is a very strong community there, the Shandon area group is very active.

"A group of volunteers have come together with a lot of expertise to find a use for the building, in conjunction with the community which I think is a win-win situation.” You can see the revitalisation of the area, through the hard work of the volunteers.”

Historian and Independent Councillor Kieran McCarthy said it was great to see the regeneration project gathering momentum.

“I think it's fantastic this is being brought across the line, here’s to its success.”