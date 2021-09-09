Green light for almost 300 homes in Cork suburb

Almost 300 homes are set to be built west of the city, as 276 homes were approved by An Bord Pleanála through a Strategic Housing Development.

The 276 new homes planned for Ardarostig. The design is by John Fleming Architects and images were produced by 3D Design Bureau (https://3ddesignbureau.com/) for Ardstone Homes.

A decision on the planning application in the Bishopstown area was made on Sept 7.

The development is made up of 137 houses comprising of 40 two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached, 12 two-storey three-bedroom detached, 56 two-storey three-bedroom terraced,14 two-storey four-bedroom semi-detached and 15 three-storey four-bedroom terraced along with 139 apartments.

The apartments are split into 7 blocks. With a number of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in each with duplex two and three-bedroom apartments in two blocks.

One apartment block, (Block five) has plans for a café fronting Waterfall Road at ground floor level.

The development, which is in the hands of Dublin-based Ardstone Homes Ltd, also includes a creche and associated works for the site on Ardrostig and Waterfall Road opposite the Rise/Halldene Villas junction.

New vehicular and pedestrian access is planned for Waterfall Road along with a two-way cycle track.

More information on the development is available on here.

