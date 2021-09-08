Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 21:08

Taoiseach has confidence in Coveney, says spokesperson

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney after a committee meeting to discuss the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy. He has been supported by Cabinet colleagues in the face of calls by Sinn Féin for him to be sacked. Photo: Damien Storan.

Cate McCurry and Roisin Burke

A SPOKESPERSON for the Taoiseach this evening said that Micheál Martin has confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

The comments came just hours after the leader of Sinn Féin said Mr Martin must sack Mr Coveney, or the minister could face a no-confidence motion.

Speaking to reporters, the spokesperson said: “I don’t think anyone doubts the qualities of the minister and the energy he has brought to issues like Brexit, working with parties like Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland, EU Affairs, Afghanistan, and the UN Security Council.”

Earlier today, Mary Lou McDonald said that Mr Coveney’s handling of the Katherine Zappone crisis is “not the standard expected” of a Government minister.

On Tuesday, Mr Coveney apologised to an Oireachtas committee for his “sloppiness” in addressing answers about the appointment of Ms Zappone to a UN role, admitting that it has caused a “political embarrassment” for the Government.

Ms McDonald said: “Eight weeks into this crisis, Mr Coveney sticks to a version of events that is wholly incredible. He continues to deny that there was any job offer made on March 4.

“This behaviour is not of the standing of what we expect of any minister in Government.”

She added: “There needs to be accountability and appropriate sanction for Simon Coveney. The Taoiseach needs to act today and set out very clearly what sanction he proposes to take.

“It’s hard to see how Minister Coveney can stay on, given all that has transpired in the last eight weeks.

“If the Taoiseach fails to act or creates some kind of alibi that he is the Taoiseach, but only for Fianna Fáil ministers, which is wholly ludicrous, then of course we will take action, and the possibility of a no-confidence sanction is on the table.”

However, Fine Gael minister Simon Harris defended his Cabinet colleague, describing him as “honest and hard-working”.

“Am I in any way surprised that Sinn Féin may consider continuing to politicise this issue? No, I’m not,” said the higher education minister.

“I’ve known Simon Coveney an awful long time, I’ve worked with Simon Coveney.

“I think people of Ireland know Simon Coveney. And I think they know him to be honest, hard-working, and a person of integrity.”

