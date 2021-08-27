Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 11:12

Roy Keane's latest in-depth interview sets social media on fire 

Roy Keane photographed with his dog Jett. (Photo by Dave Phillips Photography,info@davephillips.co.uk)

Roisin Burke

Cork’s most famous footballer Roy Keane, known just as well for his quick wit and his fancy footwork, has got the world talking after taking part in an hour-long interview with Gary Neville.

The Overlap, which was posted on YouTube, is a Sky Bet show fronted by former footballer Gary Nevile who played with Roy back in their heydays.

The interview, which was released on Thursday 26 August, was watched by three-quarter of a million people within 24 hours.

The 60-minute interview takes place on a walk in a woods, with Roy’s dog Jett joining them for the stroll.

The all-encompassing interview talked saw the lads talk candidly and casually about a number of topics including Roy’s time managing Sunderland and Ipswich (0:00-11:47) and his time with Man United and his departure (11:48-22:25).

Roy’s diet, nights out, the current state of football and his time with Ireland (31:08-43:56) as well as that row with Schmeichel, his parents and spending £11,500 for a watch (22:26-31:07).

Some segments have been clipped and reshared such as Roy’s views on his Instagram popularity

And what he thinks about people asking for photos (43:57-51:27)

Roy also shared some insights on his home life and dug into his lowest point over the years. (51:28-58:32) 

The interview has been well received and is lauded as a must-see for Keano fans and football enthusiasts.

