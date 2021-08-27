Roy Keane's latest in-depth interview sets social media on fire 

Cork’s most famous footballer Roy Keane, known just as well for his quick wit and his fancy footwork, has got the world talking after taking part in an hour-long interview with Gary Neville.

The Overlap, which was posted on YouTube, is a Sky Bet show fronted by former footballer Gary Nevile who played with Roy back in their heydays.

The interview, which was released on Thursday 26 August, was watched by three-quarter of a million people within 24 hours.

I’m so glad to finally share my full interview (and dog walk) with Roy Keane to you all. Head to The Overlap on YouTube to watch the full episode, if you like ❤️ pic.twitter.com/njlcXs06D6 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 26, 2021

The 60-minute interview takes place on a walk in a woods, with Roy’s dog Jett joining them for the stroll.

The all-encompassing interview talked saw the lads talk candidly and casually about a number of topics including Roy’s time managing Sunderland and Ipswich (0:00-11:47) and his time with Man United and his departure (11:48-22:25).

Roy’s diet, nights out, the current state of football and his time with Ireland (31:08-43:56) as well as that row with Schmeichel, his parents and spending £11,500 for a watch (22:26-31:07).

Some segments have been clipped and reshared such as Roy’s views on his Instagram popularity

Please never change Roy Keane 😂pic.twitter.com/QcYMGPN5E7 — Stephen R Power (@racingblogger) August 27, 2021

And what he thinks about people asking for photos (43:57-51:27)

Roy Keane is gold 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GJF0WUaIrg — Michael Neish (@Neishy1990) August 26, 2021

Roy also shared some insights on his home life and dug into his lowest point over the years. (51:28-58:32)

The interview has been well received and is lauded as a must-see for Keano fans and football enthusiasts.