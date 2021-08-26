Preparations underway for major Morrison's Quay development 

PREPARATIONS are underway to commence a major development on Morrison’s Quay that will see a new hotel and offices at the former Moore’s Hotel site.

A planning application was first lodged in 2019 by Quakeside Ltd for the construction of the development which would incorporate office and hotel use at the site of the former Moore’s Hotel.

The hotel section of the development on Morrison’s Quay will be occupied by Premier Inn and the development will also see the conservation of a number of protected structures to accommodate offices.

Speaking to The Echo, a spokesperson for contractors, Elliot Group said they are completing site setups and looking to make a meaningful start on the development from 6 September.

The target completion date is July 2023 which they are hopeful will be achieved.

The project comprises 187 Hotel Bedrooms together with all back of house and food and beverage facilities.

In addition, it incorporates the three protected structures to the front of the site which are proposed as own door office units.

The development is located on the site of the former Moore’s Hotel, including 9 to 14 Morrisons Quay, 5 and 5A Fitton Street, 1 Keeffe Street and adjoining lands backing onto Catherine St and Keeffe St.

The gross floor area of the hotel will be approximately 6,831.8sqm.

The project will also see the conservation, modification and restoration of numbers 11, 12 and 13 Morrison’s Quay to accommodate the new, own-door office buildings.

According to the planning application, the ground floor of the new building fronting onto Catherine St will be an office development with the hotel rooms above.

There will be pedestrian access to the offices from Morrisons Quay and Catherine Street and to the hotel from Morrisons Quay and Keeffe Street.

When complete, the hotel will represent Premier Inn’s first location in the Republic of Ireland, outside of Dublin.